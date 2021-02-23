Former Columbus CFO gets maximum sentence for embezzling $300K

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WLBT) - A former money manager in Lowndes county is sentenced to 20 years in prison for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the City of Columbus.
Milton Rawle, Jr., former Chief Financial Officer for the City of Columbus is guilty of embezzlement, State Auditor Shad White said.
White said he embezzled nearly $300,000 by transferring public money to his own bank account.
“Another investigation—this time into one of the largest municipal embezzlements in recent memory in Mississippi—and another guilty plea,” said Auditor White. “With this prison sentence, law enforcement and the courts have sent the message that stealing taxpayer dollars is not a victimless crime. There are serious consequences for embezzlers in Mississippi. Anyone else thinking of stealing is now on notice.”
The auditor’s office has already recovered nearly $250,000 by filing a claim against his surety bond, and the court ordered him to repay what is still owed to Columbus taxpayers.
Suspected fraud can be reported to the auditor’s office online any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or via telephone during normal business hours at 1-(800)-321-1275.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.