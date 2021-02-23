First Alert Forecast: chilly start; warm finish Tuesday; turning unsettled late week

EXTENDED FORECAST: An unsettled weather pattern emerges through late week as a front stalls over the Gulf States, keeping waves of rain pushing past the area on a daily basis. A few showers will be possible Thursday; though more widespread rain may emerge Thursday night into early Friday. Highs Thursday and Friday will be in the lower to middle 60s. The front lifts back over the area as a warm front into the weekend, pushing highs in the 70s Saturday and Sunday. The bulk of the rain will push north of the region, but random opportunities for rain will exist. A front will push through Monday ushering a cool down into mid-next week.