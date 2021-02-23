First Alert Forecast: chilly start; warm finish Tuesday; turning unsettled late week

TUESDAY: A touch of frost on windshields to start off your day – but sunshine will be shining bright in the skies through the day with a nice warm up for the day ahead – expect highs well into upper 60s and lower 70s. We’ll stay clear overnight with lows dropping into the upper 30s to lower 40s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunshine will shine bright once again to, at least, start the day off. Expect highs in the lower 70s through the afternoon with clouds increase from the west amid breezy southwest flow. Scattered showers return through Wednesday night as a front slips southward over the state. Lows will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: An unsettled weather pattern emerges through late week as a front stalls over the Gulf States, keeping waves of rain pushing past the area on a daily basis. A few showers will be possible Thursday; though more widespread rain may emerge Thursday night into early Friday. Highs Thursday and Friday will be in the lower to middle 60s. The front lifts back over the area as a warm front into the weekend, pushing highs in the 70s Saturday and Sunday. The bulk of the rain will push north of the region, but random opportunities for rain will exist. A front will push through Monday ushering a cool down into mid-next week.
