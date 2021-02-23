Entergy cut 3 times more power than required during freeze-related blackout

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans City Council calls for an independent investigation after it was revealed that Entergy cut power to more people than was necessary during last week’s rolling blackouts.
At Tuesday’s special committee meeting, the company that oversees a number of electrical companies told Entergy New Orleans to cut 26 megawatts of power to prevent a complete system breakdown.
Instead, Entergy cut 81 megawatts, three times more than required.
“We left people in the cold that didn’t need to be left in the cold. Businesses shut down, there were restaurants full of people because it was the evening of Mardi Gras. They were finally able to make some money during this pandemic and had to shutdown because they lost power and customers had to walk out of their businesses,” said Council member-at-large Helena Moreno.
Entergy cut power to more than 25,000 customers.
Officials say they did so to help prevent a complete system breakdown.
All of Louisiana’s power companies did so at the direction of MISO -- a group which oversees electrical power companies in 15 states.
During Tuesday’s Utilities Committee meeting, Moreno stopped the meeting to have Entergy New Orleans CEO on to explain the issues.
CEO David Ellis says it takes awhile for the company to gather all of the information following an event like this.
But after hearing from all of the council members, Ellis says they will have a report to the council in 30 days.
In Texas, preliminary reports show that lack of weatherization caused the failure of natural gas, coal, wind and nuclear power generation.
A letter informing Entergy New Orleans CEO David Ellis of this weatherization assessment was sent last Friday.
“Climate change continues to rapidly increase the stress on our infrastructure, and we must do more to protect ourselves from weather-related disruptions like those that caused chaos due to multi-day blackouts in Texas,” said Council President Moreno. “I’m calling for an immediate review of the weatherization and preparation of the infrastructure that serves power to New Orleanians to ensure Texas-style disruption never happens here.”
“The lack of communication from Entergy New Orleans left many customers confused regarding the protocol for blackouts, the reason power was lost, and why power for critical infrastructure like the Sewerage and Water Board was shut off,” said Moreno.
