Walthall Co. man charged with murder of woman

WALTHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is behind bars and charged with murder in Walthall County.
Sunday, the Walthall County Sheriffs Dept. received a 911 call reporting a person deceased on Brandon Bay Church Road, Tylertown.
Walthall County Deputies and several agencies responded and after arriving on the scene, Mona James was pronounced dead.
During this ongoing investigation, Keith Penton of Tylertown, has been arrested and charged with First Degree Murder and will have an initial hearing in Walthall County Justice Court.
There is no other information at this time.
