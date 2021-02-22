Police recover $10,000 in high-grade marijuna following sting operation

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is in custody on a drug and firearm charge after being arrested Monday by the Jackson Police Department.
JPD has announced the arrest of Shekina Kyles, 42, and has charged him with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm.
The department’s Vice and Narcotics Unit was able to intercept drugs that led to a search warrant.
Approximately 100 vapor cigarettes with THC and a pound of high-grade marijuana were recovered.
The marijuana had had an approximate street value of $10,000. Also, $9,000 in cash was recovered.
