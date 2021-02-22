Pick up free, non-potable water in Jackson beginning 9 a.m. Mon.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many people in Jackson still have no water as the city works to repair at least 20 water main breaks.
City leaders say they are seeing progress in restoring water, but there is still no timeline on when the water system will fully be repaired.
The city says the winter storm put a strain on the city’s water system and aging pipes.
As a result, people who live in Jackson can pick up non-potable or non-drinking water that can be used for things like flushing toilets.
There are two distribution centers in Jackson open from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday:
Forest Hill High School, 2607 Raymond Road
Raines Elementary School, 156 N Flag Chapel Road
You must bring your own water containers.
