One of the youngest Freedom Riders reflects on the fight for justice

“When I said Milwaukee, Wisconsin, they automatically assumed that I was a Freedom Rider. They loaded me up in the patty wagon and I was taking to Parchman. Not only was I taken to Parchman Prison, but I was also put on death row. I was in the cell with two other inmates who are there for murder, who have been tried found guilty, and sentenced to death. They were asking me Youngblood what are you doing here? I said I don’t know.”