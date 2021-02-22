No in-person learning for JPS students Monday due to ongoing water issues following Winter Storm

Jackson Public Schools offering free grab-and-go breakfast/lunches (Source: JPS)
By WLBT Digital | February 21, 2021 at 6:54 PM CST - Updated February 21 at 6:54 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Schools will be all-virtual Monday, February 22 due to low or no water pressure and power outages across the city of Jackson. There will be no in-person learning.

Our Child Nutrition On The Go team will prepare meals and deliver them throughout the city at the normal times and drop-off locations. Parents may also pick up meals from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the following locations:

  • Casey Elementary, 2101 Lake Circle
  • Clausell Elementary, 3330 Harley Street
  • McLeod Elementary, 1616 Sandlewood Place
  • McWillie Elementary, 4851 McWillie Circle
  • Bailey APAC Middle, 1900 North State Street
  • Kirksey Middle, 5377 Highland Drive
  • Callaway High, 601 Beasley Road

For the latest updates visit www.jackson.k12.ms.us or connect with us on Twitter (@JPSDistrict) and Facebook (JacksonPublicSchools).

