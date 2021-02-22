No in-person learning for JPS students Monday due to ongoing water issues following Winter Storm

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Schools will be all-virtual Monday, February 22 due to low or no water pressure and power outages across the city of Jackson. There will be no in-person learning.
Our Child Nutrition On The Go team will prepare meals and deliver them throughout the city at the normal times and drop-off locations. Parents may also pick up meals from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the following locations:
- Casey Elementary, 2101 Lake Circle
- Clausell Elementary, 3330 Harley Street
- McLeod Elementary, 1616 Sandlewood Place
- McWillie Elementary, 4851 McWillie Circle
- Bailey APAC Middle, 1900 North State Street
- Kirksey Middle, 5377 Highland Drive
- Callaway High, 601 Beasley Road
For the latest updates visit www.jackson.k12.ms.us or connect with us on Twitter (@JPSDistrict) and Facebook (JacksonPublicSchools).
