MSDH: Arrive 15 minutes early for your appointment at state-run vaccination sites

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State health officials say long lines and long wait times are expected in the coming days at its drive-through COVID-19 vaccination sites.
Because of severe winter weather last week, the Mississippi State Department of Health has had to schedule make-up dates for patients who were unable to get vaccinated last week during site closures.
Patients are asked to arrive for their appointments 15 minutes early.
Additionally, MSDH’s central office in Jackson will be closed Tuesday because of a lack of water. The state’s public health laboratory will remain open for all services, including water and clinical testing.
Despite setbacks last week, the state has made progress vaccinating individuals against the coronavirus.
Through Feb. 22, 341,102 Mississippians had received their first dose, while 145,941 had received their first and second doses, according to MSDH figures.
In all, 487,043 doses had been administered by Mississippi providers. That number does not include the number of individuals vaccinated through the federal pharmacy partnership, which is vaccinating residents and employees of long-term care facilities and nursing homes.
