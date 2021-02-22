Lawrence Co. man dead after shootout, stemming from possible home invasion

Around 6 a.m. Sunday morning, Lawrence County deputies say they responded to a home in the Hooker community where a woman had been shot.
Investigators said it appeared to be a home invasion where gunfire was exchanged before help arrived.
Deputies say the woman was transported to the Lawrence County emergency room and then taken to a second facility, but the man was pronounced dead on the scene.
The woman will be ok, investigators say.
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s office says details are limited as their investigation continues.
