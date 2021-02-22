Lawrence Co. man dead after shootout, stemming from possible home invasion

Gunfire was exchanged before help arrived, deputies say. (Source: Gray News, file image)
By WLBT Digital | February 22, 2021 at 9:18 AM CST - Updated February 22 at 9:18 AM

LAWRENCE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Deputies in Lawrence County are investigating the death of a man after a shootout they believed stemmed from a home invasion.

Around 6 a.m. Sunday morning, Lawrence County deputies say they responded to a home in the Hooker community where a woman had been shot.

Investigators said it appeared to be a home invasion where gunfire was exchanged before help arrived.

Deputies say the woman was transported to the Lawrence County emergency room and then taken to a second facility, but the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The woman will be ok, investigators say.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s office says details are limited as their investigation continues.

