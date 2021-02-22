JPS: Grab-and-go meals available for pick-up at 11:30 a.m. Mon.

JPS is all-virtual Monday, but parents can still pick up meals for students. (Source: wdam)
By WLBT Digital | February 22, 2021 at 6:51 AM CST - Updated February 22 at 6:51 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Grab-and-go meals are available for Jackson Public School students beginning at 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Schools will be all-virtual Monday, February 22 due to low water pressure and power outages across the city of Jackson.

There will be no in-person learning.

Parents can pick up meals from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the following locations:

Casey Elementary, 2101 Lake Circle

Clausell Elementary, 3330 Harley Street

McLeod Elementary, 1616 Sandlewood Place

McWillie Elementary, 4851 McWillie Circle

Bailey APAC Middle, 1900 North State Street

Kirksey Middle, 5377 Highland Drive

Callaway High, 601 Beasley Road

