JPS: Grab-and-go meals available for pick-up at 11:30 a.m. Mon.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Grab-and-go meals are available for Jackson Public School students beginning at 11:30 a.m. Monday.
Schools will be all-virtual Monday, February 22 due to low water pressure and power outages across the city of Jackson.
There will be no in-person learning.
Parents can pick up meals from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the following locations:
Casey Elementary, 2101 Lake Circle
Clausell Elementary, 3330 Harley Street
McLeod Elementary, 1616 Sandlewood Place
McWillie Elementary, 4851 McWillie Circle
Bailey APAC Middle, 1900 North State Street
Kirksey Middle, 5377 Highland Drive
Callaway High, 601 Beasley Road
