Florida official: I won’t lower the flags at my offices for Rush Limbaugh

TALLAHASSEE, Fl. (WLBT) - Nikki Fried, Florida’s Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services, says that she will not lower the flags at her department’s state offices for Rush Limbaugh.
This after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ordered that all flags stand at half-staff in honor of the conservative radio legend’s death last week.
“Lowering our flag should reflect unity, not division — and raising our standards, not lowering them,” wrote Fried in a tweet Monday.
She also said in an official statement that lowering the flag is a sacred honor “that pays respect to fallen heroes and patriots,” and that she will not celebrate, “hate speech, bigotry, and division.”
Fried assumed the office of Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services in 2019 and is currently the only Democratic statewide elected official in Florida.
It has also been speculated that she may run for Florida governor in 2022.
