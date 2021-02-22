First Alert Forecast: seasonable Monday; warmer through mid-week

MONDAY: Morning clouds and showers will exit through the day as a cold front sweeps through the region. Thankfully, temperatures will not bottom out in the deep freezer like we saw through the last week or so. Expect highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. amid a mix of clouds and sun. We’ll trend clear overnight with lows in the 30s.
TUESDAY: Sunshine will be shining bright in the skies through the day with a nice warm up for the day ahead – expect highs well into the 60s through the afternoon hours. We’ll drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Our next weather maker will begin to make its way into the fold through late Wednesday into Thursday of this week. Ahead of it, temperatures will run into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Rain chances emerge, turning a bit unsettled to round out the month of February. Temperatures will remain near to slightly above average – generally in the 60s, lows in the 40s and 50s.
