Dr. Fauci thinks Americans may be wearing masks into next year

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, says that it’s possible that Americans will be wearing masks into the year 2022.
In an interview with CNN on Sunday, Fauci was asked if he thinks Americans will still be wearing masks next year.
“You know, I think it is possible that that’s the case,” Fauci responded.
He then said that he can’t predict when life will return to what it was like pre-pandemic, but added that he thinks we will have a “significant degree of normality” come fall and winter of this year.
In the interview, Fauci also discussed the UK coronavirus variant which has been discovered in many states, including recently in Mississippi.
Fauci said that the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines work well against this UK variant and that the more vaccines distributed will play an important role in avoiding another spike of COVID cases.
And when it comes to schools, Fauci stated that teachers “clearly should be prioritized” in getting vaccinated but that it should not be a necessity for them to be vaccinated in order for them to return to the classroom.
This as many teachers unions across the country demand that their teachers be vaccinated before teaching in-person classes.
According to the Associated Press, in many states, teachers are already being included early in a second wave of shots.
