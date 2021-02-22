Bond set at $150k for driver charged in drive-by shooting case

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bond was set and charges reduced for the man police say drove Augena Funchess the night police say she shot and killed Kiana Singleton.
Monday, Hinds County Court Judge Johnnie McDaniels set bond at $150,000 for Marcus Lamonte Guice.
Charges were also reduced from murder and drive-by shooting to accessory after the fact.
McDaniels ruled on the matter after hearing from attorneys on both sides.
Assistant District Attorney Jamie McBride told the judge that evidence showed that Guice did not know Funchess was armed, nor did he know that she was planning to shoot the victim.
“We had an opportunity to review the evidence with JPD … and we think the more appropriate charge is accessory after the fact,” he said.
The charge stems from a Jan. 24 incident that began as an argument at the M-Bar Sports Grill.
Witnesses say that after the vehicles left the parking lot, a woman in a black Range Rover fired upon Singleton’s vehicle, killing the 25-year-old.
Police later found Singleton’s vehicle on Wandering Way, where she was pronounced dead.
“It appears that (Guice) was driving the car leaving the M-Bar … The car with the victim passed on the inside of his car and the passenger of his car opened fire,” McBride told the judge.
Guice is being held at the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond.
Under terms of his bond, Guice must submit to ankle bracelet monitoring. He also must have no contact with Funchess or the victim’s family. He also would be prohibited from going to nightclubs.
Guice previously had been arrested previously on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, according to Hinds County Circuit Court records.
