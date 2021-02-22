Boil water notices still in place across Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents across the state remained under boil water notices Monday after severe winter weather ripped across the state last week.
Approximately 75 notices related to the winter storm were still in place at around 10 a.m., according to the Mississippi State Department of Health’s website.
Notices include Jackson, Hazlehurst, Canton, Natchez, Port Gibson, Durant, Belzoni, Edwards, Lexington, McComb and Port Gibson.
MSDH urges residents to bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before using it.
