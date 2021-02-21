Timeline for water reconnection for Jackson residents still unknown

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Several Jackson residents have little to no water pressure.
This is because the city’s water operations were crippled by this week’s winter storm.
At this time, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said he can’t give a definitive day or time when the water system will be restored.
However, he said the system is thawing out and making progress.
Wanting to help those in need, city leaders pounded the pavement delivering water to those who’ve been without water for the last couple of days.
A large part of the deliveries were aimed at elderly residents and those who are home-bound.
One of the people on the receiving end is Elease Morgan.
On her 97th birthday, the only gift the birthday girl wanted was a case of water.
Her wish was granted and the bottled waters were personally delivered to her by Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes.
“It’s a happy moment just to know that you are thought about,” Morgan expressed.
The longtime Jackson resident said she already knows how she’s going to use the water she received.
“Mostly to wash dishes, my hands, and medication,” she said.
“I know what it means not to have water,” said Councilman Stokes. “You can’t flush your toilet, then you talk about no water to drink when you’re thirsty, can’t cook. They need water, and it should be our responsibility to help them.”
Also stepping up to help is Mayor Lumumba.
He and others spent Saturday dropping off cases of water to residents living in assisted living faculties.
“We are getting the water to you, as soon as we can get it ourselves,” said Lumumba.
The mayor said this water is critical, in particular, because he doesn’t know when everyone’s water will be turned back on.
This comes after valves were frozen due to the wintry weather.
“I think that I owe the residents honesty and so I’m gonna always be honest that I cannot give you a precise date and time, but I can say that we are seeing improvements across the city,” the mayor said. “That means that the system is cranking up and pushing more because it is thawing out.”
Lumumba said the water system thawing out is good news, but now they’re bracing themselves for another round of challenges.
“The next challenge that we have to observe is that as they increase the psi, what typically takes place is that you have ruptured in the pipes, and then we’ll have to go out and fix those leaks that will be present and are present at this time,” Lumumba explained. “We haven’t seen them yet because the water hasn’t gotten fully through the lines to reveal them, so as those reveal themselves that will be the next phase of this process. We ask our residents for their patience. We thank them for being patient thus far, and we’re doing all that we can to get the water to them.”
As the city continues to work on its water system, city leaders want to provide water to those who are in need.
If you’re a Jackson resident looking for water, you’re asked to contact your local council member, or dial 311.
- In addition to311, residents can call one of the following numbers:
- 601.960.1111
- 601-960-1777
- 601-960-1781
- 601-960-1778
- 601-960-0379
- 601-960-1779
