Timeline for water reconnection for Jackson residents still unknown

“The next challenge that we have to observe is that as they increase the psi, what typically takes place is that you have ruptured in the pipes, and then we’ll have to go out and fix those leaks that will be present and are present at this time,” Lumumba explained. “We haven’t seen them yet because the water hasn’t gotten fully through the lines to reveal them, so as those reveal themselves that will be the next phase of this process. We ask our residents for their patience. We thank them for being patient thus far, and we’re doing all that we can to get the water to them.”