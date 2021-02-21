Several Hinds Co. Schools remain closed to in-person learning due to ongoing water outage

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Several Hinds County Schools remain closed to in-person learning due to an ongoing water outage after the recent winter storm
Due to the outage impacting the City of Jackson water system, Gary Road Elementary, Gary Road Intermediate, and Byram Middle School students will continue to participate in Virtual/Distance Learning on Monday, February 22, 2021.
All other schools and offices (Bolton Edwards, Utica, Raymond Elementary, Raymond High, Carver Middle, Terry High and Central Office) will open at their regular scheduled time on Monday, February 22, 2021.
