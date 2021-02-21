MSDH: Some vaccination sites remain closed after severe weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Several vaccination sites remain closed after icy weather moved through the state.
Due to impacts from recent severe winter weather, Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) drive-through COVID-19 vaccination sites in Lee, Washington and Adams counties have been cancelled for Sunday, February 21.
Those with cancelled appointments will automatically be rescheduled throughout the next two weeks at the same location. Patients will be notified of the new appointment date and time by phone, e-mail, or text.
Vaccination sites in Forrest, Jones, Pike, Lauderdale, Neshoba, Rankin, Hinds, Madison, Oktibbeha, Leflore, Lafayette, Panola and Desoto counties will operate tomorrow.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.