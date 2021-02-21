JSU begins season with blowout debut under Coach Prime

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The eyes of the college football world were set upon Veterans Memorial Stadium as Deion Sanders made his debut with Jackson State. No coincidence that the match up was set for February 21, 2021.
Unfortunately for Edward Waters, they were on the receiving end of a beat down that the world was anxiously awaiting. JSU’s offense quickly made a name for themselves, scoring on the first possession and the rest was history as they captured a 53-0 win. Jalon Jones got the start under center.
The tigers were clearly a dominant force on the defensive end, allowing just one Edward Waters first down in the first half. No surprise there considering JSU’s defensive coordinator Dennis Thurman, brought 31 years of NFL coaching experience with him. The game marked Thurman’s college coaching debut as well.
In a bizarre twist, during the post-game interview with Coach Prime, the coach revealed that the locker room had been broken into and several items were stolen from his office.
Someone took Sanders’ wallet, keys, and cell phone during the game.
When speaking during the interview, the coach was obviously upset saying that the action was “malicious” and “targeted.”
About 30 minutes after the interview however, the items were returned. It’s unclear if any arrests have been made.
Jackson State returns next week will host Mississippi Valley State. Kick off is set for 2:00 PM CT
