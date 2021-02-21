First Alert Forecast: seasonal afternoon, showers likely to return into tonight

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s chilly and frigid out this morning with temperatures sitting near freezing across the area. Highs into the afternoon hours will be quite seasonal in the upper 50′s to middle 60′s under mainly to partly cloudy skies. Clouds will be increasing from west to east throughout the day as a cold front approaches the region. A spotty shower could be possible into the afternoon and evening hours.
The bulk of the rain will push in later tonight and into early Monday morning. Wet roadways are possible on Monday morning’s commute to work and school. Once the front exits, we should dry out through the day and potentially turning sunnier as well. Highs for tomorrow will likely be in the 50′s.
Temperatures will continue to trend warmer into the middle of the work week. Wednesday looks to be the warmest day of the 7-day forecast where highs could be in the upper 60′s to near 70 degrees. It will feel very spring-like outside! Another system will likely move in towards the end of the work week and into the weekend bringing another round of rain and possibly a few thunderstorms to central MS.
