First Alert Forecast: scattered showers likely overnight

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been an overall fantastic day with mainly sunny skies and spring-like temperatures in the 60′s areawide. Into this evening, clouds will continue to roll into the area out ahead of a cold front that will swing in overnight and into tomorrow morning. A few spotty are showers could develop this evening, but the bulk of the rain won’t likely move in until later tonight and lingering into Monday’s morning commute. We should see the rain exit by mid-morning for most of the area and potentially turn sunnier throughout the day tomorrow. Lows tonight will be on the mild side in the middle to upper 40′s. Expect highs tomorrow a tad cooler than today in the 50′s.