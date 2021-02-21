Entergy: Power restored to thousands, 24,700 still without

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Warmer temperatures helped Entergy Mississippi’s restoration efforts. As of 5 p.m.,nearly 65,300 customers have had their power restored across the state.
That number is down from a peak of about 90,000. Approximately 24,700 customers remain without power. Crews continue to restore service where it is safe to do so.
Damage assessments are about 80% complete and, so far, Entergy has found 144 broken poles, 1,081 spans of wire down and 45 damaged transformers.
Click here for detailed information on work being done in your area.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.