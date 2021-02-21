City of Jackson gives update on city services impacted by winter weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson is issuing the following updates for the evening of Saturday, February 20, 2021, related to the impacts of winter weather on the City and efforts being made:
WATER
- Low and no water pressure is still impacting residents across Jackson but there are signs of progress. There is still no definitive timeline for when it will be restored, but crews are continuing to work to get water pressure increased across the system.
- No new water main breaks were reported/confirmed today. There are 13 confirmed water main breaks within the City of Jackson. They are working to assess and coordinate repairs.
- If you do have water, please continue to conserve it. Residents closer to the plants will see water pressure restored soonest. It will take longer for those farther away. Conserving water will allow fellow Jacksonians to get back online faster.
- The system-wide precautionary boil water notice is still in effect for all surface water and well water connections.
JTRAN
- JTRAN will resume regular service on Monday, February 22, 2001
GARBAGE COLLECTION
- Waste Management anticipates resuming residential garbage collections on Monday, February 22. There will be no make-up days. Collections will go forward as scheduled.
- Residents are asked to only place household garbage out for both collection days next week. The loads will be extremely heavy and the focus will need to be household waste removal.
- Please hold bulk items and yard debris for the following week. If residents have limbs down from the storm, they can call 601- 960-1193 for assessment and collection.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.