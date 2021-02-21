Big 2nd inning propels Rebels over TCU

Horned Frog designated hitter Austin Henry drilled a 1-2 pitch off the wall deep into right field to to begin the bottom of the second inning while Gray Rodgers walked and Luke Boyers singled out to third, loading the bases with two outs. After a walked issued to Elijah Nunez, Tommy Sacco and Wolfe, the Horned Frogs scored their first three runs of the season. Bianco then turned to Kimbrell on the mound with bases loaded and two outs. Kimbrell struck out the first batter he faced to prevent any further damage as Ole Miss led 4-3 after two complete.