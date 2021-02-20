Waste Management to resume residential collections Feb. 22

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Waste Management is expected to resume regular residential and commercial pickup for customers in Central and Southwest Mississippi Monday, Feb. 22, pending road and safety conditions.
Meanwhile, the company announced it would begin some limited commercial and roll-off services Saturday.
“Waste Management thanks our valued customers for their patience and cooperation during this weather event,” said Katie Cowen, senior district manager, Waste Management Gulf Coast.
