Walmart to donate $1 million to states affected by catastrophic winter storm

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Walmart is pledging up to $1 million in cash and products to support relief efforts in states affected by the recent winter storm.
These states include Texas, Tennessee, Louisiana and Mississippi.
“This extreme winter weather is leaving our associates, customers and communities without heat, water and electricity, the basic services we all depend on every day,” said Dan Bartlett, executive vice president of corporate affairs for Walmart Inc. “We gladly leverage our resources to help these hard-hit communities, and we stand with Texas and all those affected.”
The company is also tracking the winter weather and has activated its emergency operations center to support associates in the field.
Walmart says those emergency support teams are helping its stores get supplies and products in stock as soon as possible.
