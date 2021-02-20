Vicksburg mayor: Stop using water until 2 p.m. and service can be restored Sat. night

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs is asking residents in his city to stop using water until 2 p.m. Saturday, saying that doing so could help get the service restored.
“If all Vicksburg residents who currently have water service will voluntarily stop using water until today at 2 p.m., we believe we can get nearly everyone’s water service and pressure restored by this evening,” he said in a statement.
Meanwhile, the mayor is banning car washes in the city for the next 24 hours, until water services are fully restored.
In a separate statement issued late Saturday morning, Flaggs said under his emergency powers, he is shutting down car wash businesses and banning residential car washing within the Vicksburg city limits for the next 24 hours “as we work to restore water service to those without it.”
It was unknown how many customers were still without water press.
