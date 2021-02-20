Thousands of Mississippians waking up without power Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thousands of Mississippians are waking up without electricity Saturday morning as crews are still working to restore power at the spots hardest hit by the recent winter storms.
Shortly before 8 a.m. Saturday, Entergy Mississippi was reporting 35,740 outages in the state, including 15,835 in Hinds County, 3,888 in Copiah County and 1,334 in Madison County.
Southern Pine was reporting about 4,700 outages in its coverage area, according to the utility’s website.
Numbers show that agencies are making progress in restoring power. At the height of the outages, Southern Pine reported 27,500 members without power, a release from the company states.
