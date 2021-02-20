Power restoration efforts still underway in Mississippi after grueling winter storm

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Across the state nearly 95,000 are still without power, according to PowerOutage.US.
Mississippi was the hardest hit by the winter weather when you look at the number of people impacted per capita.
Entergy Mississippi says nearly 53,000 or a fifth of their customers are still without power. To help in the restoration process they’ve brought in help from as far away as Canada.
The company has a team of 2,000 people on the ground working to restore power. Since Wednesday they have restored 37,000 connections.
Falling tree limbs weighed down with ice continue to take down power lines and poles, hampering their progress from a storm that will go down in the history books.
Haley Fisackerly, President and C.E.O. of Entergy Mississippi said, “I don’t think we’ve ever seen a storm where we had below freezing temperatures for so many days in a row, so it really hinders us. Access roads are still covered, especially when you get off into residential neighborhoods where we live. Now we can get out on the major highways. We’re starting to see them open up.”
Entergy says they hope to restore power to everyone by early next week.
