Outages reported by viewers following accident on North State Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Viewers in the Beasley Road area are reporting power outages Saturday, likely tied to an accident that occurred on North State Street.
A viewer reports that a car ran into a light pole on North State near Beasley in the early morning hours. Outages began around 3 a.m., according to reports.
Entergy Mississippi’s website shows two outages had occurred on Quail Lake Drive at 3:03 a.m., north of Beasley and west of North State.
However, the website said both outages are the result of wintry conditions.
Power was expected to be restored at those locations by 10 p.m. Feb. 21.
WLBT has reached out to the Jackson Police Department and Entergy for more details.
This is a developing story.
