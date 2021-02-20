MEMA: Two deaths linked to Winter Storm

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is reporting two deaths related to the dangerous winter storm.
On February 19, 2021, Neshoba County Emergency Management Agency, reported to MEMA that one fatality occurred due to a car accident.
Another winter weather storm related death was reported to MEMA Saturday. It occurred in Oktibbeha County due to a traffic accident, bringing the total to two storm-related deaths statewide.
The following official damage reports have been submitted to MEMA by the following counties:
- Copiah County – 2 businesses affected
- Grenada County – 10 homes affected; 1 business affected
- Marshall County – 1 home affected; 5 businesses affected
- Smith County – 1 business affected
- Warren County – 2 homes affected
- Washington County – 15,000 homes affected because of water supply issues
*These are preliminary numbers and could change throughout the assessment process
