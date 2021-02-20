Many COVID-19 vaccination sites remain closed Saturday due to wintry conditions

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Due to winter weather, the Mississippi State Department of Health is announcing closures of COVID-19 vaccination sites for Saturday, Feb. 20.
Those closures include drive-through locations in: DeSoto, Panola, Lafayette, Lee, Leflore, Washington, Madison, Warren, Neshoba and Adams counties.
Individuals with appointments slated for Saturday will automatically be rescheduled throughout the next week at the same locations.
Patients will be notified of their new appointment dates and times via phone, email or text.
MSDH states that vaccination sites will be open in Forrest, Jones, Harrison, Jackson, Lawrence, Lauderdale, Rankin and Lowndes counties.
The COVID-19 testing site at the farmer’s market in Hinds County also will be closed.
