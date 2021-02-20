First Alert Forecast: warmer temperatures likely for the rest of the weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It has been such a beautiful and pleasant day after such a hectic week. Temperatures this afternoon ranged from the 40′s to our north and 60′s to our south with plenty of sunshine. If you have plans this evening, you might need a jacket. Temperatures will fall to the 40′s shortly once the sunsets and then to near freezing by tomorrow morning under mainly clear skies.
Temperatures will be on the warmer side into tomorrow as well with highs in the lower 60′s with clouds increasing into the afternoon and evening hours. A cold front will push in late Sunday night and into Monday morning bringing a chance for showers across the area. Weekend plans should be all goof to go. The bulk of the rain will likely push in overnight Sunday and could bring wet roadways on Monday morning commute. Once the front clears, we should turn drier throughout the day on Monday and possibly sunnier as well.
Temperatures will continue to be mild and warmer into the middle of the work week. Wednesday looks to be our warmest day of our 7-day forecast where high temperatures could rise to the upper 60′s to near 70 degrees. It will definitely feel very spring-like by then! Another system looks to push in by the end of the work week and into next weekend bringing another round of rain to central MS.
