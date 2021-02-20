First Alert Forecast: warmer temperatures likely for the rest of the weekend

Temperatures will be on the warmer side into tomorrow as well with highs in the lower 60′s with clouds increasing into the afternoon and evening hours. A cold front will push in late Sunday night and into Monday morning bringing a chance for showers across the area. Weekend plans should be all goof to go. The bulk of the rain will likely push in overnight Sunday and could bring wet roadways on Monday morning commute. Once the front clears, we should turn drier throughout the day on Monday and possibly sunnier as well.