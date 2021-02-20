First Alert Forecast: bitterly cold morning, warmer afternoon

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s a frigid start to our Saturday morning in the 10′s and 20′s across central and SW MS. Areas of black ice are possible from slush that refroze from yesterday. Also, watch out for areas of freezing fog that has developed across the area as well. This can cause low visibility. Highs this afternoon will rise to the upper 40′s to lower 50′s under mainly sunny skies.
Temperatures will continue to be on the warmer side on Sunday. We’ll likely be even warmer tomorrow afternoon with highs near 60 degrees during the afternoon hours. A cold front is expected to swing in overnight Sunday and into Monday morning. This front will return the chances for rain mainly late Sunday night and into Monday morning’s commute.
Once the cold front exits on Monday, highs might be a tad cooler in the middle 50′s before climbing again during the week. By the middle of the week, we could feel very spring-like with temperatures returning to the mid to upper 60′s. Another system is expected to push in by the end of the week that will bring another chance for rain to the region.
