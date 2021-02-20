Canton Mayor Dr. William Truly will have update on water outage Saturday morning

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Canton Mayor Dr. William Truly says crews are working around the clock to restore water. He said that Friday night the ice storm left much of the city without water.
Crews with Canton Municipal Utilities have been working diligently to make repairs.
Mayor Truly says the electrical pumps for the water tanks went out. He says the fractured and aging infrastructure has resulted in breaks and leaks in pipes.
The mayor says he knows it is extremely difficult but he is asking citizens for patience.
He will have an update on the water outage Saturday morning at 8.
