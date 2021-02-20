Canton city leaders search for water amid loss of service

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mayor William Truly tells 3 On Your Side that he held a meeting with other city leaders Saturday morning to discuss the ongoing loss of water service.
He says they have been searching for water to pass out to residents, but all of the surrounding stores do not have any at all. Mayor Truly says he’s also contacted the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency for assistance, and they hope pallets of water will be available by Sunday.
Many residents have been without water since Thursday. Timothy Wright lives on Sunset Avenue. He believes the city should have been better prepared for the winter storm. ” I understand that the weather was bad, and the city has problems with its pumps, but we got a lot of elderly people around here. We got a lot of people with children. I’m sure that we got people with unknown problems that need this water. We are also going through a pandemic,” said Wright.
Mayor Truly blames the city’s aging infrastructure for the water pumps going out during the ice storm. He says crews with Canton Municipal Utilities are working around the clock to get water restored.
