Woman’s body found in Harrison County identified

Woman’s body found in Harrison County identified
Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Thursday that the woman is 33-year-old Andrea Fern Porch of Roanoke Rapids, N.C. (Source: Andrea Porch Facebook)
By WLOX Staff | February 18, 2021 at 2:19 PM CST - Updated February 19 at 4:37 PM

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A woman found dead in the woods last week in Saucier has been identified.

Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Thursday that the woman is 33-year-old Andrea Fern Porch of Roanoke Rapids, N.C. Porch’s body was discovered on Feb. 8, 2021, in the woods off a forestry road near Airy Tower and the Bigfoot horse trails.

Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Thursday that the woman is 33-year-old Andrea Fern Porch of Roanoke Rapids, N.C.
Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Thursday that the woman is 33-year-old Andrea Fern Porch of Roanoke Rapids, N.C. (Source: Andrea Porch Facebook)

After working with the State Medical Examiner’s Office to collect and process evidence, as well as interview people, authorities were able to make a positive ID, said Peterson.

A cause of death has not been determined and the case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 228-896-0678 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.