Where you can get free drinking and non-drinking water, beginning 10 a.m. Fri.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Water is on-demand in Jackson as tens of thousands of people have little to no water pressure after the winter storm crippled the water system.
To help customers during this time, the city has set up several distribution centers where people can get free drinking water while supplies last.
Drinking water is available at all the locations listed below, but non-potable water, for things like flushing toilets, is available only at Metrocenter Mall and you must provide your own containers for that type of water.
NEW: The city will be distributing free drinking water at the following locations Friday:
- JPD Precinct One, 810 Cooper Rd. 10:00 am
- Smith-Wills Stadium, 1200 Lakeland Dr. 10:00 am
- Metrocenter Mall, 3645 US-80 (drinking water and non-potable water location) 10:00 am
- Jackson Police Academy, 3000 St. Charles St. 10:00 am
- Will O Wood Community Center, 229 Lake Cove Dr. 1:00 pm
- Food Depot Parking Lot, 3188 West Northside Dr. 1:00 pm
- Byram Fire Department, 130 Byram Pkwy (Byram Water Customers Only) 9:00 am
IMPORTANT: You must bring your own containers for non-potable (non-drinking) water, the city says.
