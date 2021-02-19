Entergy CEO says crew of 2K working to restore power

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Entergy officials discussed the power situation across Mississippi after many lost power this week.
CEO Haley Fisackerly says about one-fifth of their 450,000 customers in Mississippi are in the dark, but they expect everyone to be back in service by next week.
He says Entergy has a team of 2,000 working to restore power across their area.
Fisackerly says customers can assist the power by leaving one light on and turning off all appliances. That way, when the one light comes back on, they can gradually turn things on and ease the power back on through their home.
“We’re out here working 16 hours a day to get your lights back on quickly and safely as possible,” Fisackerly said.
He says the fact that ice had not yet melted as of Friday is causing problems that aren’t typical for Mississippi. It makes it difficult to reach certain areas, but he expects things to speed up when the ground thaws.
“This is definitely an unprecedented event...We will learn from it; we will learn better ways to manage the grid.”
To report an outage, call 800-968-8243 or text OUT to 36778.
