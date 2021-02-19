Some Scott County customers under boil water notice

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Customers served by the SRG Water Association in the Ringgold and Steele areas of Scott County are under a boil water notice.
The notice is in place until further notice.
It is the result of an outage there.
On Thursday, a boil water notice was issued for customers served by the Homestead Water Association. That notice affects approximately 1,199 customers, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.
That notice was issued after the system lost pressure following a power outage.
When a system loses pressure, contaminants can siphon back into the water, MSDH’s website states. Public health officials consider any system that loses pressure contaminated until tests prove otherwise.
Customers are asked to bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before using it.
