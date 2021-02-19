Natchez mayor said it will take several days to restore water pressure

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - Natchez residents continue to be under a boil water notice, as the city deals with losses in pressure.
Mayor Dan Gibson discussed the city’s water challenges in a Thursday Facebook post. The mayor said he has declared a state of emergency.
Residents there are also under a curfew until 10 a.m. Friday morning.
He said water pressure in some places had fallen to a trickle, while in others it was nonexistent.
“Our city’s water system experienced a tremendous loss of pressure due to water (main) breaks all over town,” the mayor said.
“Normally, our system pumps over seven million gallons a day from the city water wells,” he said. “This is plenty for an average daily consumption of about 2.9 million gallons this time of year.”
Due to breaks and to people staying at home, water consumption has grown to over 16 million gallons a day, he said.
“This has tapped our water system. This has tapped our water supply,” he said. “It will take several days for an acceptable water supply and pressure to be restored.”
Gibson said crews have been traveling the city looking for public main breaks, but said most of the breaks have likely occurred at homes.
He urged residents to turn off water at their taps and to check their homes for leaks.
The mayor also said residents could melt snow to use for non-potable needs, such as flushing toilets.
To report a leak, call the city’s water department at (601) 445-5521.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.