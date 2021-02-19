Natchez brewery offering free filtered water, 10 gal. per person

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - A Natchez brewery is stepping up to help the community by offering free water beginning at 2 p.m. Friday.
Not just any water, the Natchez Brewing Company says it’s “treated, filtered and stored in our stainless tanks prior to boil water warning.”
“We are part of a community that has supported our business when times weren’t great, it’s time for us to do our part now that times are hard and we have something people need,” owners Pat and Lisa Miller said.
The local company posted the announcement to their Facebook page encouraging anyone in need of water to bring containers to the brewery, beginning at 2 p.m. Friday. Initially, the post said the distribution began at 11 a.m., but that changed.
“We are so very grateful to Natchez Brewery for stepping up to help during our crisis. They are the best of Natchez - Natchez Strong!” Mayor Dan Gibson said.
The distribution includes a ten-gallon limit.
The Natchez Brewing Company will be filling up your containers with potable water from the brewery at 207 High St, Natchez, on the Canal Street side heading North.
You will not even need to get out of your vehicle. Simply pull up and they will fill your container to the top.
Police Chief Joseph Daughtry and his officers will be assisting the brewery in this effort so be careful on the roads and follow directions when you arrive.
