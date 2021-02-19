Much of Crystal Springs without power or water as weather takes its toll

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - Crystal Springs was hit hard with freezing rain which soon turned to ice Thursday. Now much of the city is without power and residents left in the dark.
Nearly 2,500 water connections in the city are also without water in the aftermath of the ice storm. The city’s well system powered by electricity was cut off.
Mayor Sally Garland said, “When the freezing rain came yesterday and water started forming on the power lines and on the trees, that’s when the trouble started.”
Downed trees and powerlines are scattered across the city leaving some streets closed. Many residents now without power or water say the first part of the storm wasn’t bad but now it’s aggravating.
Nathan Thornton said, “Not fun at all. That’s happened before but it definitely hasn’t happened like this so this is new for me at least. Definitely not a fun time right now.”
The city is using generators on some wells but they’re asking residents to cut off their water until they can bring pressure back up. Customers are also being asked to keep their water off until the city can build the pressure back up.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.