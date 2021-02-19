MSDH announces vaccination site closures for Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Due to extreme winter conditions, most Mississippi State Department of Health COVID-19 vaccination sites will remain closed Friday.
Drive-through centers in Harrison, Jackson, Forrest, Pike and Lauderdale counties will open at 10 a.m.
Those with canceled appointments will automatically be rescheduled for the same time on a different day, and will be notified of their new appointments via phone, email or text, MSDH says.
COVID-19 testing sites in Lowndes and Hinds counties also will be closed Friday. The state-run testing site in Smith County will open at 10 a.m. Friday. The Pearl River County testing site will be open as scheduled.
Meanwhile, most county health departments, WIC centers and MSDH offices will be closed, except those in Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Stone, George, Greene, Perry, Forrest, Lamar, Wayne, Jones, Covington, Marion, Jefferson Davis and Lauderdale counties.
