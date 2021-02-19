I-55 southbound at Madison Ave. reopened

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Southbound lanes on I-55 at the Madison Avenue/Colony Park Boulevard Exit 107 have been reopened.
An 18-wheeler had jackknifed there early Friday morning. But a tow truck pulled the truck out of the median and it was able to drive off.
Officials are still urging caution because of black ice on the roadways.
MDOT is reporting these other traffic alerts:
- MS 43 between Natchez Trace Parkway and Safe Harbor Circle (Madison Co.) - road closed all directions, ice on roads
- I-55 northbound at Siwell Road Exit 85 (Hinds Co.) - disabled vehicle
- MS 43 between MS 28 and MS 13 (Simpson Co.) - road closed all directions, ice on roads
- U.S. 49 between W. Broadway Street and U.S. 49 West (Yazoo Co.) - traffic signals out due to power outage
- MS 14 between MS 15 and Triple Store Road (Winston Co.) - road closed all directions, ice on roads
- MS 28 at Hamberlain Road (Jefferson Co.) - all lanes blocked, utility lines over roads
- U.S. 61 ramp to Sgt. Prentiss Dr./U.S. 61 (Adams) - road closed southbound lanes, ice on roads
- I-20 at MS River bridge (Warren Co.) - westbound lanes blocked, disabled vehicle
Bridges, roads and overpasses across the area still have ice.
Check WLBT.com for the latest information on road closures, alerts.
