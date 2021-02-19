2 McComb men charged with murder after person found dead in Walthall Co.

WALTHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Two men have been charged with first degree murder after a man was found dead in Walthall County.
According to the Walthall County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called around 3:30 p.m. Thursday to a shooting on MS Highway 27 South.
Deputies and investigators responding to the scene found a man named Den’Javis Warren dead.
During the course of the investigation, DaJohn Morgan and DeMarcus Smith, both of McComb, were arrested and charged with murder.
They are now awaiting an initial hearing in Walthall County Justice Court. Further details are not available at this time as the investigation is ongoing.
