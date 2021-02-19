Jackson airport reopens after days of ice-related closure

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport is again ready for action.
With temperatures rising a bit Friday, the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority announced the runways and taxiways are clear and safe.
Temperatures are expected to dip again overnight, when JMAA officials will monitor for any refreezing. The runways and taxiways will be treated as needed.
Meanwhile, Hawkins Field Airport remains closed. It will stay that way until at least midday Saturday.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.