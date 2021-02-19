Home on Clifton Street goes up in flames

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A homeowner said vagrants could be to blame for a house fire.
The fire broke out Friday afternoon on Clifton Street.
The Jackson Fire Department responded but because of dwindled water pressure across the city, may be having difficulty extinguishing it.
The homeowner said she wasn’t sure how the fire started, but said she’s been having problems with “homeless people and crackheads” living there.
JFD Deputy Chief Cleotha Sanders could not confirm whether there was a lack of water pressure.
The homeowner also said she had some valuables in the house.
This is a developing story.
