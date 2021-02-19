First Alert Forecast: trending warmer into this weekend

Partly to mainly sunny skies are expected throughout the day with highs ranging from the middle 30′s to lower 40′s. The sun will help road conditions and melt away some ice, but still take it easy and slow because slick spots are still possible. We’ll have another hard freeze overnight and into tomorrow morning with overnight lows in the teens and 20′s. So, any slush on the roads and bridges will likely refreeze into black ice. Be mindful and use caution when traveling tonight and tomorrow morning.