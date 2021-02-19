First Alert Forecast: trending warmer into this weekend

Partly to mainly sunny skies are expected throughout the day with highs ranging from the middle 30′s to lower 40′s. The sun will help road conditions and melt away some ice, but still take it easy and slow because slick spots are still possible. We’ll have another hard freeze overnight and into tomorrow morning with overnight lows in the teens and 20′s. So, any slush on the roads and bridges will likely refreeze into black ice. Be mindful and use caution when traveling tonight and tomorrow morning.
We’ll kick off the weekend tomorrow with highs in the upper 40′s and plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will warm even more Sunday afternoon with highs possible near 60 degrees. A cold front will swing in bringing a slight chance for a few showers later in the day Sunday, but the bulk of the rain will move in overnight Sunday and into Monday morning.
The sunshine and mild conditions will continue into next week. By Wednesday or so, we could see high temperatures return to the upper 60′s. Another system will likely push in on Thursday and Friday bringing another chance for showers.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.